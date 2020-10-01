Another Cool-Down Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cool-down is coming as we head through the overnight with temperatures in the 40s adn 50s when you wake up early on Friday. The afternoon will feature highs in the lower 70s, and some spots might even see upper 60s for highs. The coolest morning out of this stretch of weather will likely be Saturday morning with most spots in the 40s. Highs over the weekend return to the mid to upper 70s with a sunny to mostly sunny sky. There will be no chance of any rain through the weekend. The dry stretch of weather will carry over through most of next week too - look for highs back in the low to mid 80s through Thursday - just at or slightly above average for early October. Overnight lows will climb back to the 50s and 60s. We’ll keep an eye on the tropics for any potential trouble spots in the long range forecast.