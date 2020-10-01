Auburn City Council removes restrictions on indoor walk-up bar service

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City Council revoked the State of Local Emergency Thursday, lifting local restrictions on walk-up bar service indoors.
This action follows the Alabama Beverage Control Board’s decision earlier this week to remove its order that prohibited alcohol service after 11 p.m.
All ABC licensed businesses to require face coverings, maintain social distancing and allow no more than 50-percent occupancy to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to an emergency order passed by the ABC Board.
All business are reminded to follow guidance and requirements from the ABC Board and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
