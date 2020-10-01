City of Phenix City encourages public to avoid door-to-door trick or treating, recommended by CDC

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Phenix City is encouraging the public to avoid door-to-door trick or treating on Halloween this year, based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.
“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” said the Centers for Disease Control. “There are safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.”
Below is a list of lower-risk activities the CDC recommends in lieu of door-to-door trick or treating:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
- Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house
According to the CDC, if you have COVID-19 or if you’ve been exposed, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities. You also should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.