City of Phenix City encourages public to avoid door-to-door trick or treating, recommended by CDC

By Jessie Gibson | October 1, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 10:54 AM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Phenix City is encouraging the public to avoid door-to-door trick or treating on Halloween this year, based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.

“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” said the Centers for Disease Control. “There are safer, alternative ways to participate in Halloween.”

Below is a list of lower-risk activities the CDC recommends in lieu of door-to-door trick or treating:

  • Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
  • Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
  • Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
  • Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
  • Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
  • Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
  • Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

According to the CDC, if you have COVID-19 or if you’ve been exposed, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities. You also should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

