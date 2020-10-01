Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting near Lee Rd. 237, one person injured

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday evening.
Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Lee Road 237 in reference to a shot being fired inside a home.
The home occupant suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. They were transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional and they’re in stable condition, according to Sheriff Jay Jones.
Investigators are looking for a suspect vehicle, however they have no specific details on the type of vehicle at this time.
