Plans in the works to honor former Mayor and Colonel Retired Robert ‘Bob’ Poydasheff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A public memorial is in the works for a former Columbus mayor who is leaving a lasting legacy. Retired Colonel Bob Poydasheff, affectionately known as ‘Uncle Bob,’ died one week ago Thursday.
Bob Poydasheff is described as a champion for veterans, with a heart of gold and a passion for making people smile. Now those who knew him best are working on a number of ways to make sure he’s honored the right way.
“He almost never left you without saying I love you man," said Kevin Loncher from the Veterans Action Committee of Columbus. "And we could use a little bit more of that in this world.”
A week after former Mayor retired Colonel Robert Poydasheff’s passing, those who knew the JAG lawyer are planning a service for not only friends and family... but the public too. The idea is to have a memorial on the parade field at the National Infantry Museum.
“I think it’s critical we acknowledge what he brought to this region and certainly to the city of Columbus, that’s what he’s most known for," Charles Livings from Still Serving Veterans said.
“[People can] render, give their honor and respect to a great man, great army officer and a great leader,” Christopher Lewis, the director of education and volunteer services at the National Infantry Museum said.
Because of COVID19, organizers said it will most likely be invitation only.
“We’re looking at the possibility of live streaming the event which will allow a lot more people to participate," Loncher said.
A champion for veterans, Poydasheff played an instrumental role in bringing not one but two new VA clinics to the fountain city.
“He said I’ve got access to good healthcare and I’ve got a lot of resources but some people don’t, and we need to think about them," Loncher said. "He was always thinking about somebody else.”
For that reason, veterans in the area are working with city leaders to make sure Poydasheff’s legacy is set in stone.
“I think he worked twice as hard as a civilian in trying to look out not just for the soldiers but the soldiers families and this community," Livings said.
“Councilman House almost immediately when the community found out about his passing got a request to rename the upcoming VA clinic in his honor," Loncher said. “The Colonel Robert S. Poydasheff Senior Memorial Clinic.”
The final details will be released in the upcoming days but right now the organizers are looking at possibly having the service next Friday afternoon.
Loncher said if you want to remember ‘Uncle Bob,’ he would not want flowers. He’d want folks to contribute to organizations that help soldiers... for example the National Ranger Foundation or National Infantry Association.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.