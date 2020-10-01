Two suspects arrested on multiple charges in connection to Sept. 12 pedestrian fatality on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal crash on Victory Drive.
After an investigation by the Traffic Unit, police have arrested 26-year-old Shamari Davis, of Columbus, and 30-year-old Alejandra Echevarria, of Columbus.
Davis has been charged with the following:
- Vehicular homicide, first degree
- Reckless driving
- False statement and writings
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Duty to report an accident
- Distracted driving
- Tampering with evidence
- Driving through private property
Echevarria has been charged with the following:
- False statements and writing
- Hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
- Trafficking ecstasy
A Recorder’s Court hearing has been set for October 3 with a reset court date for later next week.
