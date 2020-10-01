Two suspects arrested on multiple charges in connection to Sept. 12 pedestrian fatality on Victory Dr.

L-R: Alejandra Echevarria, Shamari Davis arrested in connection to Sept. 12 pedestrian fatality (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | October 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 3:55 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal crash on Victory Drive.

On September 12 at approximately 3 a.m., police were dispatched to Victory Drive near Wal-Mart in reference to a pedestrian fatality. Police found 40-year-old Jayme Tarver struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

After an investigation by the Traffic Unit, police have arrested 26-year-old Shamari Davis, of Columbus, and 30-year-old Alejandra Echevarria, of Columbus.

Davis has been charged with the following:

  • Vehicular homicide, first degree
  • Reckless driving
  • False statement and writings
  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Duty to report an accident
  • Distracted driving
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Driving through private property

Echevarria has been charged with the following:

  • False statements and writing
  • Hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal
  • Trafficking ecstasy

A Recorder’s Court hearing has been set for October 3 with a reset court date for later next week.

