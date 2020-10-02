Alabama lifts restrictions on in-person visits for nursing homes

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey announced this week that nursing homes may now resume in-person visits after being locked down for more than six months due to COVID-19, but many nursing homes say the decision took them by surprise and they are not ready to allow visitation again.
The Aker family has not seen their mother since March 12 when the nursing home facility she is housed in went into lockdown mode due to the coronavirus.
But today, per Gov. Ivey’s new rules that allow nursing homes to hold in-person visits, they are hoping they will be able to see her.
“So far, we have not had a whole lot of cooperation from the nursing home, but I am hoping that changes today since the orders are supposed to go into effect today,” Kevin Aker said.
According to the Alabama Nursing Home Association, nursing homes can only permit indoor visits if they have not had a positive coronavirus case in two weeks. For counties with positivity rates higher than 10 percent, visitation is off-limits until conditions improve.
A spokesperson for Canterbury Nursing Home Facility in Phenix City says they are not ready to allow visitations yet but made a special exception for the Aker family today.
“I wanted so bad just to grab her and hold her. But at least being able to see her is absolutely incredible,” Renea Aker said.
The rules from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid are strict and no touching is allowed. Additionally, visitors will have to be approved before hand by making an appointment with the nursing home facility. COVID-19 tests may also be required.
For now, the Aker family is just happy to be reunited, even if it is only for a moment.
“To be able to actually talk to her and have a conversation, it was very hard to talk through the windows over FaceTime because I live in Cincinnati Ohio,” Mark Hobbs said.
“This is just a huge step forward and once you start moving in that direction it is hard to turn around and go back,” Kevin Aker said.
While the restrictions on visitations in nursing homes are lifted, it is important to first call the nursing home facility where your loved one may be to check what their policies are.
