Another Dose of Cool October Air

Sunshine will be in abundance, too, though a few more clouds will be hanging around in southwest Georgia on Sunday thanks to some tropical moisture inching northward toward the Gulf Coast. But, some more cold fronts are on tap to move through next week, which should keep any developing tropical system in the Gulf just to the south of us, while we remain on the dry side. Despite more fronts next week, they don’t look quite as strong as today’s cold front, so temperatures should rebound to more seasonable levels in the 80s and 50s next week. We’ll keep an eye on the tropics for you, of course, but for now, looks like a nice stretch of fall weather in the cards for us. Thanks, 2020!