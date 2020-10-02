Auburn police arrest four suspects for burglary, other charges on Armstrong St.

Auburn police arrest four suspects for burglary, other charges on Armstrong St.
(L-R): Ta’Jay Antawain Edmonds, Jimmie Mar’Quize Fluellen, Jaquane Jaqurious Henry, Tieyshia Brionna Watson (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson | October 2, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 3:14 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested four suspects in reference to a burglary on Sept. 30.

Auburn police arrested Ta’Jay Antawain Edmonds, 18, of Phenix City; Tieyshia Brionna Watson, 20, of Columbus; Jimmie Mar’Quize Fluellen, 20, of Phenix City; and Jaquane Jaqurious Henry,19, of Phenix City.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call in the 200 block of Armstrong St. All four suspects were contacted in the area. Police discovered a nearby vehicle that was burglarized. After investigation, the four suspects were charged and arrested.

According to police Edmonds, Watson and Fluellen were all charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and will be eligible for a $3,000 bond. Henry was charged with unlawful breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, fleeing/attempting to elude, carrying a pistol unlawfully, receiving stolen property second degree and possession of marijuana second degree. He will be eligible for a $13,000 bond.

All four offenders were transported to the Lee County Jail and additional charges are possible.

This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

L-R: Jaquane Jaqurious Henry, Jimmie Mar’Quize Fluellen, Ta’Jay Antawain Edmonds, Tieyshia Brionna Watson
L-R: Jaquane Jaqurious Henry, Jimmie Mar’Quize Fluellen, Ta’Jay Antawain Edmonds, Tieyshia Brionna Watson (Source: Auburn Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.