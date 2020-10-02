Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend weather looks absolutely beautiful across the Valley - a bit more ‘normal’ for late October versus early October. Expect the coolest morning out of this stretch of weather to come Saturday morning with most spots in the 40s. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. We’ll continue the warm-up next week with highs back in the low to mid 80s through Thursday and skies mostly sunny. Overnight lows will generally be in the 50s. We will forecast an increase in clouds for next Friday and next weekend due to uncertainty in our forecast. In fact, I’m going to add in a rain chance for next weekend because of the potential for some tropical moisture to stream over the area. Tropical depression number 25 has formed in the Caribbean and we are watching it and another tropical wave closely for their future track.