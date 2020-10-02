Local WWII Veteran celebrates 95th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local WWII Veteran celebrated his 95th birthday Thursday, October 2.
Mayor Skip Henderson along with Columbus Hospice came out to celebrate the special day with the birthday boy, Milton Stanley.
Mayor Skip Henderson even gave a proclamation during the celebration.
The entire event was a surprise to Stanley, the biggest surprise was the mayor celebrating Stanley’s birthday with him.
“I’ve had a very happy life, a good life," said Veteran Milton Stanley. "I’ve had a lot of disappointments and a lot of sadness... some sadness but most of it has been happy and I have enjoyed it and we have so many friends I’m ashamed to tell you how many.”
Stanley says he is thankful for everyone who spent his special day with him.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.