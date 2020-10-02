Muscogee County adds five early voting locations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early voting in Georgia starts October 12 and for the first time, Muscogee County is adding five advanced voting sites in the Columbus area.
At one point, Columbus' Citizen Service Center was the only place people could early voting. Now Muscogee County has four additional advanced voting locations, in response to coronavirus concerns.
“We’re trying to make sure that everybody is as safe as they can be and they can be secure in placing their vote,” said Jeanette James, Muscogee County Election Specialist.
Early voting sites are set up at the Citizen Services Center, Columbus Health Department, Columbus Civic Center ice rink, Columbus Convention and Trade Center and the newest location is at the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center. One Columbus man who lives by the recreation center said he’s happy there is an advanced voting location near him.
“I live in this area and this one of the place I come to exercise and this is our recreational center and this would be a great place for us to come and vote," said Kenneth Jones, Muscogee County voter.
Although there are five different early voting locations, some of them open up at different dates and times.
- Columbus Health Department Building Front Entrance
- 7am ~ 7pm
- 5601 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA 31904
- Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink
- 7am ~ 6pm
- 400 4th Street, Columbus, GA 31901
- Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center
- 7am ~ 6pm
- 5025 Steam Mill Rd, Columbus, GA 31907
- Columbus Convention and Trade Center
- 7am ~ 6pm
- 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901
“I feel like everybody needs to get out and vote and to avoid crowds and rushes, it’s just better to come out and vote early. It’s going to be a lot less people and less chances of getting COVID," said Kenneth Jones, Muscogee County voter.
Early voting sites are open to all voters no matter where you live in Muscogee County. But on election day, you must vote at your designated voting precinct. If you’ve already requested an absentee ballot and decide you want to vote early in-person instead, you can bring your absentee ballot to any one of the five early voting locations and give it to a poll worker so it can be cancelled out and you can vote on the machine.
