One person dead following single-vehicle crash on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Opelika Friday morning.
On Friday at approximately 6:08 a.m., Opelika police and fire crews responded to a car crash on Pepperell Parkway at the intersection of Airport Rd.
Officers located a single-vehicle crash and pronounced the driver dead on the scene. The passenger was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the victim will be released when the Lee County Coroner notifies the victim’s next of kin.
The Opelika Police Department is investigating this crash.
Anyone with information on this crash should contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.
