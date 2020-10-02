Opelika police investigate burglary at Premium Beverage, searching for suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a burglary at Premium Beverage.
On Sept. 27 at approximately 8:00 p.m., multiple delivery trucks were burglarized at Premium Beverage located at 1511 First Ave. in Opelika.
According to police, approximately 20 cases of assorted beer including Corona, Heineken and Vizzy were stolen from the vehicles.
A single suspect is seen on camera wearing dark clothing. That person was last seen walking between the fence and the neighboring building heading toward the railroad tracks located behind the business.
If you have any information on the suspect or incident, call the Opelika Police Department Deceive Division at 334-705-5220.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.