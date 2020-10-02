Plains community celebrates former President Jimmy Carter’s birthday

PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carter celebrated his birthday at his home in Plains, Georgia, with his wife of 74 years, Rosalynn Carter and the community he lives in is remembering his legacy Thursday, Oct. 1.
“He is just a neighbor down the street," Ellen Harris said. "He is just a remarkable man and his morals are so wonderful.”
That is how the community members of Plain’s describe Former President Jimmy Carter who is celebrating a milestone today... his 96th birthday, making him the longest living president.
His niece Kim Carter Fuller organized a parade in his honor this year since Carter and his wife Rosalynn are celebrating his birthday at home due to COVID.
“My daddy was Billy Carter, his brother and so I grew up with him," Fuller said. "It is just really special to help organize this to celebrate him even more.”
Carter used to teach Sunday School service at the Maranatha Baptist Church but due to COVID and recent brain surgery in November, he has to put that on hold and his fellow church members miss him.
“You feel his faith and it gets into you," Buddy Smith said. "That is what made me visit the first time and decide in one visit that is where I want to worship.”
The 39th president, in office from 1977-81, is best described by fellow community members as a leading figure.
“I met him when he was running for president and that relationship has built since then, not because of our mutual interest in peanuts but he has truly been a mentor," John Powell said. "If we could all be more like him we would have a much better world today.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.