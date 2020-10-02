Register to complete your 2020 Census at METRA transfer station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The deadline for the 2020 census is extended until October 5... which means you only have five days left to be counted.
Columbus currently has around 60 percent of people counted, which means millions of dollars are at risk of going to other cities. In an effort to help out, a table is set up at the METRA transfer station in Columbus to give people easy access to computers to complete their census. METRA director Rosa Evans said it’s important to do their part.
“We are here assisting citizens to input the information into the computers, they’re actually inputting it but we’re helping them through the process. Any of the customers who ride METRA, or anyone who wants to stop by the transfer center, that’s what we’re doing, we’re trying to help," Evans said.
The census is completely confidential and only takes a few minutes to fill out. If you have not done yours... head online to 2020 census dot gov.
