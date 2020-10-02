US census director pushes for Alabama’s participation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to complete the U.S. census has been extended to Oct. 5. And officials are asking Alabamans to use that time to turn in those forms.
Alabama currently has one of the lowest response rates in the country. If that continues, the state runs the risk of losing billions of dollars in federal aid and a congressional seat.
Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham was in Montgomery Friday to make a final push for residents to complete the census.
"Some parts of the country that typically are a little bit slower than others in getting their responses in and some of the southern states fit into that category. but not always the southern states. It’s kind of a historic thing. But, so it’s very important that as we approach the finish line that we get everyone counted,” Dillingham said.
If you have not yet responded to the census, you can do so here.
Responding does not require and sensitive or personal information.
