Excellent Few Days Ahead, Gamma In The Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend has been off to a golden start with sunny days and clear night. A bit chilly if not cold this morning, with a lot of 40s! A few extra clouds tonight will keep the low temps not as cool as last night, but still in the low 50s, with upper 40s to the north. Have that light jacket if headed out to any Sunday morning activities. Partly cloudy skies will prevail into Sunday afternoon with middle and upper 70s for highs, still a few degrees below average. As for next week, the quiet weather pattern continues with dry conditions and warmer temps, mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Tropics wise, Tropical Storm Gamma is located over the Yucatan in Mexico, Gamma will move into the southern Gulf and hang a sharp left turn back into the Mexican coast. As for the rest of the Atlantic basin, three areas are to be watched. The next names in the Greek alphabet are Delta and Epsilon. Quite the season for named storms! We will keep you up to date on WTVM and the free WTVM Weather App!