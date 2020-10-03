Family, community searching for missing Harris Co. man after recent disappearance

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who disappeared a week ago.
Chad Cain, 20, in the evening hours of Saturday, Sept. 26 as he was leaving Fortson, Ga. in his 2009 white Chevrolet Silverado. He was also reported to have recently been spotted in the Birmingam, Ala. area.
Cain’s truck has a 10″ lift and a loud exhaust system. The Georgia license plate on the truck reads QBG-8669.
He stands 5′6″ tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he had a beard and a mustache.
Anyone with information on Cain’s whereabouts or his disappearance, is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 706-628-4211.
Click through the gallery below for more pictures of Cain.
