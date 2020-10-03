Georgia leaders break down voting options ahead of Nov. election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia is just a little more than a week out from the start of early voting, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, Muscogee County has several options for voters, including mail-in voting.
Folks can request absentee ballots and send them in by mail or at one of the drop box locations at the Citizens Service Center, Columbus Health Department or Frank Chester Recreation Center. If you plan on doing this, you want to make sure you fill it out completely and sign it.
“You do have to fill out your ballot accurately, you have to make sure you sign that affidavit, you have to make sure you fill out all of those bubbles so that there will be no mistaking with the machines, so be diligent,” said former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
Starting October 12, Georgians can participate in early voting in-person, and in Columbus, there are five different locations to choose from: the Citizen Services Center, Columbus Health Department, Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink, Columbus Convention and Trade Center and the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center.
Whether you choose to vote in person or mail-in, Georgia Representative Calvin Smyre said you need to make a decision soon.
"I think I would encourage people because of the pandemic, whatever way that you’re going to be voting, have a plan. Everybody ought to have a plan on how they’re going to vote and execute your plan,” said Rep. Smyre.
October 5 is the last day a person can register to vote in the November general election and special election runoff for local and state offices.
If you are casting an absentee ballot, you want to send that in as soon as possible.
If you decide to vote in person, all Muscogee County polling locations will be be sanitizing touched items and poll workers will be wearing face masks.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.