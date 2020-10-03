Missing elderly Russell Co. woman located in Kentucky

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 85-year-old woman who had been missing since Wednesday evening was found safe yesterday in Kentucky.
According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Joyce Crosby was last seen driving in a gold colored car around 5:00 p.m. in Phenix City.
When she never came home later that evening, her family issued a missing person alert.
Authorities say it is possible Crosby suffers from a condition that impairs her judgement, which may be the reason she ended up in Kentucky after someone spotted her.
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says a Silver Alert was issued, which is largely the reason Crosby was able to be located.
“It is mainly for elderly people who may have some type of dementia issue or Alzheimer’s issue. Even an elderly person who has some mental problems. It’s really used when we are looking for someone who we don’t believe is involved in criminal activity,” said Sheriff Taylor.
Sheriff Taylor says within his department there is something called “Project Life Saver” in which law enforcement gives away free bracelets for elderly people which have tracking devices in them.
This way, it may make it easier for law enforcement to help locate individuals who may get lost on occasion.
