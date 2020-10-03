A Perfect Forecast for Some SEC Football!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are going to see some beautiful Fall-like weather across the Chattahoochee Valley today to make for some GREAT football viewing weather! We will see a whole lot of sunshine around today with temperatures only reaching the mid-70s in spots. We start out our Sunday with another crisp morning with lows in the upper-40s and low-50s and more cloud cover around in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 70s through Sunday.
As we head into the work week, we will start to warm up a bit, maybe reaching the mid-80s by the middle of the week. The good news is that we will stay dry, so we will just be seeing a more dry heat across the Chattahoochee Valley. We will keep rain out of the forecast all next week, and it will not return until next weekend as we see some enhanced moisture moving in.
Talking Tropics, we have Tropical Storm Gamma just off the coast of Mexico and 3 other areas of showers and storms being watched for development. Gamma should stay well off to our South while bringing lots of rain to parts of Mexico over the coming days. We will continue to monitor the other disturbances in the Tropics and keep you posted on air, online, and within the WTVM Weather App.
