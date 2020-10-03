Sports Overtime: Week 7 lineup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Week 7 of high school football in the Chattahoochee Valley.
This week’s Game of the Week sees the Auburn Tigers face off with the Central Red Devils.
Dave Platta and Paul Stockman will scores, highlights and more from all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
The games Sports Leader 9 is covering this week include:
- Auburn (23) at Central (28)
- Jeff Davis (14) at Smiths Station (35)
- Eufaula (44) at Valley (14)
- Russell County (7) at Opelika (49)
- Notasulga (35) at Loachapoka (0)
- Monroe Academy (0) at Glenwood (49)
- Manchester (7) at Chattahoochee County (33)
- Schley County (14) at Marion County (15)
- Columbus (41) at Jordan (26)
- LaGrange (48) at Kendrick (14)
- Spencer (0) at Troup (42)
- Georgia Christian (0) at Calvary Christian (38)
- Carver (56) at Shaw (12)
- Greenville (19) at Taylor County (48)
- Macon County (63) at Central-Talbotton (6)
- Central-Macon (22) at Americus-Sumter (11)
- Harris County (21) at Newnan (35)
- Randolph-Clay (14) at Cook (42)
- Beauregard (20) at Tallassee (57)
- LaFayette (21) at Ranburne (14)
- Lanett (50) at Vincent (7)
- Bessemer Academy (43) at Lee-Scott (6)
- Edgewood (42) at Lakeside (16)
- Beulah (14) at Childersburg (42)
