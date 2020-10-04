College football fans celebrating game day in the Chattahoochee Valley amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coronavirus has changed the way people live their everyday lives, including social interactions. Typically sports fans like to gather and tailgate before attending games, but now some people are doing it at home or at sports bars.
“We’re getting together at each others' house and having social distancing and still rooting for the team,” said Sandra Kelly, an Auburn fan from Columbus.
Saturday night, many people tuned in to one of the biggest rivalries in the Chattahoochee Valley: the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. Although they could not be there in person, they made sure they could watch the game amongst other fans.
Fans News Leader 9 spoke with said they are still doing their best to keep themselves safe.
“You got to wear the mask and you know you can’t, you still have to social distance and be safe, but it’s still awesome to be able to get out and enjoy the games again,” said Nancy Vollenweider, an Auburn fan.
University of Georgia and Auburn University have prohibited tailgating on their individual campuses and limited the amount of people that can watch the game from the stands.
UGA’s Sanford Stadium is operating at approximately 20-25% capacity, and Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium is operating at 20% capacity, limited to students.
Fans say that although football season is a little different this year, they are still happy to cheer on their favorite teams.
One Fort Benning woman said she is happy to get the opportunity to get out of the house.
"The social isolation has been real hard. To be able to get out now is really nice,” said Sally Wildes, an LSU fan.
UGA took home the win over Auburn, 27-6.
Next week, the Auburn Tigers square off with the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
