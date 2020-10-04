Fall-Like for Now, but Warmer Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For your Sunday, we will see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies across the Chattahoochee Valley. It is going to be another cool and crisp day with no rain to mention in the forecast, so maybe have a nice lunch outside or let the dogs run around while you sit on the porch! As we head into the work week we will see those temperatures warming up a bit back into the low 80s for the start of the week. We could see temperatures reach the mid-80s by the middle of the week, but a cold front towards the end of the week will knock us back into the 70s by the weekend. We will keep rain out of the forecast through the middle of the week, but by then end of the week we could see tropical moisture trying to creep into the area and could see rain working its way back in with it. The extended forecast is entirely dependent on what happens in the Tropics this week.