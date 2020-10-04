Great Start To The Week; Watching Tropics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a fantastic weekend weather wise, comfy conditions during the day with crisp and cool overnights. The start to the new week will be bright, we lots of sunshine and temps on either side of 80 degrees, which is just about average for the time of year. Overnight lows will dip in the 50s for most for the next couple of nights, so perhaps a long sleeve once again for the early morning hours. By the middle party of the week we warm up in the mid 80s with a touch of humidity, but still mainly dry. Late week and into next weekend, rain chances do go up to 20% or so. This forecast for the end of the 9-day period will be highly dependent upon what soon to be Tropical Storm Delta does in the Gulf. We will watch it closely for you, as of now the National Hurricane Center has Delta a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana coast. As we know from past experience, this track can and likely will shift, so the long term forecast will be variable for next weekend.