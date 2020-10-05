Auburn police arrest woman on charge of financial exploitation of elderly person

Auburn police arrest woman on charge of financial exploitation of elderly person
Auburn police arrest woman on charge of financial exploitation of elderly person (Source: City of Auburn)
By Olivia Gunn | October 5, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 4:22 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a Dadeville woman on a warrant charging her with first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Michelle Harrelson Cosper, 56, was arrested Friday, October 2. Her arrest stems from a criminal complaint that began in July 2020.

According to Auburn police, officers received a report that involved the misuse of funds belonging to a victim over 60 years old. Police say Cosper was identified as a suspect and was arrested and charged after further investigation.

Cosper was transported to the Lee County Jail where she was held on a $7,500 bond. Auburn police say additional charges are possible and the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.