Auburn woman charged with card fraud, cashing fake checks

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman is behind bars after being charged with committing card fraud and cashing fake checks.
65-year-old Emily Carter Cain was arrested on Oct. 3 and faces charges of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and two counts of possession of a forged instrument.
Cain’s arrest stems from a report involving fraudulent credit card charges and forged checks made on Aug. 21.
The victim reported that someone made unauthorized charges on their debit card and cashed fraudulent checks belonging to the victim in the 300 block of North Dean Rd.
Cain was transported to the Lee County Jail where she was held on a $4,500 bond. Police say that additional charges are possible.
