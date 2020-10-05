Columbus Boy Scout troop finishes 150-mile biking marathon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an extended period of time of being separated, one Columbus boy scout troop got together a few months ago to start training for a 150-mile marathon.
Over the weekend, the troop finally completed their goal.
Two brothers who participated in the marathon say they are happy they made it through.
“The first half was kind of rough, but when we got to the half way point it was all downhill, so it wasn’t that bad,” said Benjamin Wicks.
The scouts spent two months preparing for the marathon while keeping coronavirus safety precautions at the front of their mind.
According to one of the scout leaders, they were social distancing on trails and wearing masks while indoors.
“Thankfully, this is an outdoor adventure, so the risk is a little less outside than being indoors. When we meet and do other stuff we were always trying to meet outside. If we met inside, of course we always wore the masks,” said Brandon McNeely, Troop 98 Leader.
This cycling marathon earned troop 98 their cycling merit badge, which is one of the Eagle Scout rank requirements.
They rode their bikes for nearly seven hours and divided the ride into two 10-mile legs, two 15-mile legs, two 25-mile legs and and a 50-mile ride.
“It feels nice to be actually around people that I haven’t been around in a while,” said Wicks when asked what it was like being around friends again after being separated for so long during the pandemic.
According to one of the troop mothers, this task helps scouts work towards their coveted and hard-earned Eagle Scout rank that can, in turn, affect their college and career.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.