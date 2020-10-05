Columbus man, company exec charged with possession of child pornography receives bond

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus company executive is being released from jail after appearing in court Monday on possession of child pornography charges.
46-year-old Edward Boyd, the vice president of operations at Goldens' Foundry & Machine Company, was arrested Friday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Boyd allegedly uploading porn to an online platform.
In August, the GBI served a search warrant on Boyd’s Carson Drive home where multiple digital devices were confiscated.
The judge set bond at $120,000 for six counts of possession of child pornography. Boyd was ordered to not have contact with the victim.
