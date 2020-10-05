Columbus police searching for missing pregnant teen

Escreanna Richmond, missing teen reported missing (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | October 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 4:30 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Escreanna Richmond was last seen Sept. 28 near Wilson Apartments on 8th Avenue at around midnight.

Police say Escreanna is six and a half months pregnant and between 5′0″ and 5′4." She weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair that’s an ear-length afro.

Anyone with information on Escreanna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449/706-225-4384.

