Columbus police searching for missing pregnant teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
16-year-old Escreanna Richmond was last seen Sept. 28 near Wilson Apartments on 8th Avenue at around midnight.
Police say Escreanna is six and a half months pregnant and between 5′0″ and 5′4." She weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair that’s an ear-length afro.
Anyone with information on Escreanna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449/706-225-4384.
