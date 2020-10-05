Columbus State University eliminates spring break, extends winter break

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University announced Monday that changes are being made to the academic calendar for the spring semester, including the elimination of spring break.
Winter break will be extended by one week. The spring 2021 semester will now begin on January 25. The university’s January term will run from Jan. 4 through Jan. 20.
Spring break, originally scheduled for the week of March 15-19, is eliminated since winter break is extended. Columbus State University says the changes minimize mid-semester travel that could increase the likelihood of post-spring break COVID-19 transmission on campus.
Staff will return to work Jan. 4, however, employees may request paid leave to extend their winter break.
At this time, no changes are planned for the end-of-semester schedule.
You can view the changes on CSU’s website.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.