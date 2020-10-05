Delta Forms in the Caribbean; Rain Chances on the Rise Late Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a gorgeous fall weekend, the new work week greets us with an extended dose of comfortable fall weather, starting off Monday morning in the 50s. Temperatures will rise to near 80 this afternoon under some filtered sunshine-- some high, thin clouds around thanks to Tropical Storm Gamma. Rain chances still look low Monday through Wednesday with the axis of tropical moisture staying just to our southeast-- areas like Eufaula, Cuthbert, and Americus are more likely to see a stray shower over the next few days, but even then, rain chances won’t be too impressive yet. Highs will hang out around 80 through Tuesday and looking much warmer Wednesday in the mid 80s. Humidity looks to be on the rise by then, too.