House of Heroes awarded $10K donation from local insurance agency to restore 10 houses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of House of Heroes was awarded $10,000 from Ragan Insurance Agency, Inc. in Columbus to help fund the restoration of 10 houses.
Ragan Insurance Agency initially received $5,000 for House of Heroes through a submission process, and Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance offered an agent at Ragan Insurance an additional chance to raise more funds through social media support via the official Make More Happen microsite. An additional $5,000 was raised after their story was shared at least 500 times over the course of a week.
Throughout this year, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select 34 independent agents nationwide for Make More Happen Awards.
House of Heroes restores homes and provides meals to military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses in need.
