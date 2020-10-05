Locals share thoughts on President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As President Donald Trump continues to recover from COVID-19, people in Columbus are weighing in on his diagnosis ahead of the election.
“It’s come a long way from saying it’s a hoax and it’s not real, and people not believing in it,” said Charles Hughes. “And then, it’s like, oh the president has it, it’s got to be real now.”
“I also think it depends on the people’s opinion,” Tristan Breen said. “I think some people are going to chalk it up though it’s an election kind of thing. But I mean, if he has it, he has it you know. I hope he gets over it.”
Shortly before noon Monday, White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said she tested positive for coronavirus and is beginning the quarantine process.
