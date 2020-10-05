MCSD weighs in on 12 in-person students testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) reported Monday that 12 students learning in-person tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said the number is less than half of a percent of in-person students testing positive.
Last week, the district reported four COVID-19 cases. Lewis said they are pleased that the number of student cases is staying low. MCSD reported six school-based employees have tested positive for the virus.
Lewis said the district will be launching a health screening tool through a data analysis company.
“That will allow us to do a health screening for all of our employees prior to coming to work and ensuring that they are healthy to come to work. It will also provide opportunities to conduct contact tracing should that be necessary,” he said.
Teachers will have a daily temperature check when they get to school and complete a daily health assessment through an app. The division of human resources will go through a pilot phase of daily health assessment before launching for all employees. The superintendent said they’ve used CARES Act funding to buy the health screening tool.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.