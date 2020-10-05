New COVID-19 cases in Muscogee Co. decrease in the past two weeks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 numbers are showing a decrease in cases in the past two weeks in Muscogee County.
Numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) show 11 new cases reported in Columbus Monday.
This most recent data from the DPH shows a postivity rate of 4.5 percent for new COVID-19 cases in Muscogee County the past two weeks. That’s about half of the county’s overall positivity rate of 10.4 percent. The peach state is reporting nearly 6 percent of COVID-19 tests have been positive in the past two weeks.
In the past two weeks in Muscogee County, there have been 220 new COVID-19 cases reported, according to DPH’s Daily Status Report. Pamela Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department said the number of new cases per two weeks had been pretty high about a month or so ago.
“The numbers of cases in the last two weeks have been showing us some good progress I think. It’s gone down for just about every week for the last month or so. So, I think that’s a good indication that things are starting to get a lot better," Kirkland said.
As flu season ramps up in the next few months, Kirkland encourages everyone to get their flu shot.
“That way, people will have a little more immunity and we won’t weigh down hospitals and the doctor’s offices and physicians with people who are having flu symptoms, which can sometimes mirror COVID-19 symptoms," said Kirkland.
According to the latest data, ICU beds in the Columbus area are nearly 82 percent full with 78 out of 94 ICU beds in use. Columbus had its peak usage of ICU beds in April with 106 beds full. Statewide data shows about 78 percent of ICU beds are full.
Even though case and hospital capacity numbers appear to be down, Kirkland said we still need to be mindful of the guidelines.
“Especially as we go into the winter months to keep social distance aware, and wear masks, and wash your hands, because that alone can do so much to prevent disease," Kirkland explained.
As flu season approaches, similar COVID-19 and flu symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
