Number of MCSD students positive for COVID-19 triples in the last week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The number of students in the Muscogee County School District who have tested positive for COVID-19 has tripled in the last week.
The District is reporting that 12 students participating in in-person learning have tested positive for the virus. Last week, the District reported four positive cases among students, but did not specify whether or not they participated in in-person learning.
The number of employees who contracted the virus in the District doubled from three to six.
Officials also report that 123 in-person students are currently self-quarantining or self-isolating. That number is up from 57 last week.
20 employees are also self-quarantining or self-isolating. That number rises only slightly from 16 last week.
The District does not release which schools are affected by the cases.
Information will be updated each Monday and can be accessed on the school district’s website.
