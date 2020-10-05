Overturned log truck on Hwy. 169 in Salem leaves road blocked

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - An overturned log truck on Hwy. 169 in Salem has left the road blocked as crews work to remove the logs.
The log truck reportedly overturned on Hwy. 169 near Lee Rd. 145.
Crews are working to clear the accident and remove the logs from the roadway, but it is expected to take a large amount of time.
It is unclear at this time what caused the truck to overturn of if any injuries were sustained.
Drivers traveling in the area are being asked to take alternate routes.
