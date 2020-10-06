American Red Cross to hold blood drive for Sickle Cell patients Oct. 10

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - American Red Cross is holding a blood drive for Sickle Cell patients Saturday, Oct. 10.
The event will be at New Birth Outreach Church located at 10107 Veterans Parkway inside the Farnsworth Coleman Sr. Ministry Center.
The drive will start at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.
According to Red Cross, there has been a decline in minority donors since the start of COVID-19.
All donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and results will be available through the Red Cross app or online within seven to ten days.
To schedule an appointment, click here and use the code NBOC. You can also call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment.
