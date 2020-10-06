East Alabama municipal runoff election results

(WTVM) - Several runoff elections took place in Alabama Tuesday.
Several seats were up for grabs in East Alabama.
Three Opelika City Council seats were on the ballot and two candidates were in the running for a Eufaula City Council seat.
One city council seat was vacant in both Smiths Station, LaFayette, and Lanett. Lastly, two candidates were eying the mayor’s seat in LaFayette.
See candidates and election results below:
Opelika City Council
Ward 1
George Allen- 404
Jamie Lowe- 293
Ward 3
Michael Carter -188
Robert Lofton -312
Ward 5
David Canon- 406
Todd Rauch- 645
Eufaula City Council District 4
John Wayne Robinson - 234
Logan Mitchell -161
Smiths Station City Council Place 3
Kamarcus Adkins -66
Steve Lansdon -106
Lanett City Council District 5
Tifton Dobbs - 126
John Motley -67
Lafayette Mayor
Kenneth Vines
Barry Moody
LaFayette City Council District B
Charlotte B Blasingame
Shannon Hunter
