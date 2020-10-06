East Alabama municipal runoff election results

East Alabama municipal runoff election results
Municipal runoff elections in Alabama
By Olivia Gunn | October 6, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 9:40 PM

(WTVM) - Several runoff elections took place in Alabama Tuesday.

Several seats were up for grabs in East Alabama.

Three Opelika City Council seats were on the ballot and two candidates were in the running for a Eufaula City Council seat.

One city council seat was vacant in both Smiths Station, LaFayette, and Lanett. Lastly, two candidates were eying the mayor’s seat in LaFayette.

See candidates and election results below:

Opelika City Council

Ward 1

George Allen- 404

Jamie Lowe- 293

Ward 3

Michael Carter -188

Robert Lofton -312

Ward 5

David Canon- 406

Todd Rauch- 645

Eufaula City Council District 4

John Wayne Robinson - 234

Logan Mitchell -161

Smiths Station City Council Place 3

Kamarcus Adkins -66

Steve Lansdon -106

Lanett City Council District 5

Tifton Dobbs - 126

John Motley -67

Lafayette Mayor

Kenneth Vines

Barry Moody

LaFayette City Council District B

Charlotte B Blasingame

Shannon Hunter

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.