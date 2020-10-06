Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus hosting food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank in Columbus is asking the community for support to help feed families.
Feeding the Valley is hosting a food drive now through Nov. 15. Food items can be dropped off at Rivertown Toyota on Whittlesey Road in Columbus.
Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley, says in Georgia, one in four adults and one in five children experience food insecurity. He said with job losses and furloughs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this has changed to one in three children.
“We’re distributing 50 plus percent more food than we normally do, and therefore incurring much higher expenses,” says Sheppard. “But thanks to the generous support of the communities in which we serve, we’ve been able to sustain that.”
Most needed items include canned fruits, meats, and vegetables, and pasta.
