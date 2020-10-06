Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor WWII vet, prominent Phenix City businessman Roy Greene

Roy Greene, Phenix City businessman, lawyer and WWII vet passes away (Source: Family)
By Jessie Gibson | October 6, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 10:31 AM

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a prominent WWII veteran and Russell County businessman, Roy Greene, who passed away on Oct. 4.

Roy Greene served as an Infantryman in World War II before attending law school at the University of Alabama. After graduating from law school, Greene returned to Phenix City where he served as City Judge, City Commissioner, County Attorney, and District Attorney for the 26th Judicial Circuit.

Greene is also credited with bringing radio, newspaper and cable television to Phenix City.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences and prayers to his loved ones and the citizens of Russell County,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the day of Greene’s interment Wednesday, Oct. 7, until sunset.

