Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor WWII vet, prominent Phenix City businessman Roy Greene

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has authorized flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of a prominent WWII veteran and Russell County businessman, Roy Greene, who passed away on Oct. 4.
Greene is also credited with bringing radio, newspaper and cable television to Phenix City.
“I offer my heartfelt condolences and prayers to his loved ones and the citizens of Russell County,” said Governor Kay Ivey.
Flags will be flown at half-staff on the day of Greene’s interment Wednesday, Oct. 7, until sunset.
