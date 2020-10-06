Harris County School District’s week 8 COVID-19 report shows 2 on-campus cases

By Olivia Gunn | October 6, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 5:41 PM

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District released its eight weekly COVID-19 report Tuesday.

Two active COVID-19 cases were reported. One student and one employee were reported positive on-campus cases. The two cases are out of 4,172 students learning in person.

Eleven students and one employee came in close contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19. There are a total of 733 employees.

The school district does not identify which schools are affected by the cases.

See a breakdown of data from Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Monday, October 5 below:

Total number of students 5506

On-campus/in-person students 4172

Virtual students 1334

Number of COVID-19 active cases 1

On-campus/in-person active cases 1

Virtual active cases 0

Number of close contact cases 12

On-campus/in-person close contact cases 11

Virtual close contact cases 1

Total number of employees 733

Number of COVID-19 active cases 1

Number of close contact cases 1

