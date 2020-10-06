Harris County School District’s week 8 COVID-19 report shows 2 on-campus cases

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District released its eight weekly COVID-19 report Tuesday.
Two active COVID-19 cases were reported. One student and one employee were reported positive on-campus cases. The two cases are out of 4,172 students learning in person.
Eleven students and one employee came in close contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19. There are a total of 733 employees.
The school district does not identify which schools are affected by the cases.
See a breakdown of data from Tuesday, Sept. 29 through Monday, October 5 below:
Total number of students 5506
On-campus/in-person students 4172
Virtual students 1334
Number of COVID-19 active cases 1
On-campus/in-person active cases 1
Virtual active cases 0
Number of close contact cases 12
On-campus/in-person close contact cases 11
Virtual close contact cases 1
Total number of employees 733
Number of COVID-19 active cases 1
Number of close contact cases 1
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.