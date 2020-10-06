Keeping a Close Eye on Hurricane Delta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cloudier start to Tuesday morning as cloud cover all the way from the remnants of Gamma in the Gulf of Mexico stream northward into the Southeast. Despite the increase in clouds today, we still expect rain chances to stay next to none, and we can copy and paste those rain chances—or lack thereof—for Wednesday. Temperatures will climb from the upper 70s this afternoon into the mid 80s by Wednesday afternoon with more dry sunshine dominating again. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer during the mornings and afternoons through mid-week ahead of Delta making its way toward the Gulf Coast.
As of this morning, Delta is a strong Category 2 hurricane after rapidly strengthening over the past 24 hours and is on track to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula tonight. Once Delta emerges from the Caribbean into the Gulf, it should easily maintain its intensity, potentially right up until landfall anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle late Friday. The cooler waters right along the U.S. Gulf Coast may help to weaken Delta as it makes landfall, but this is certainly not a guarantee—especially if Delta ends up moving more quickly versus slowing down.
Where Delta ends up tracking over the next few days will have an impact on our forecast Thursday and beyond. For now, we have rain in our area Thursday through Sunday with the best rain coverage (50-60%) Saturday and Sunday. As always, on the east side of tropical systems, we will have to watch for the potential for spin-up tornadoes and strong storms, but still too much uncertainty now to say with any confidence. Past Delta weakening and moving inland, next week looks quiet with just isolated showers in the mix and still running warmer than average in the 80s and 60s.
