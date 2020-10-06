Keeping a Close Eye on Hurricane Delta

Where Delta ends up tracking over the next few days will have an impact on our forecast Thursday and beyond. For now, we have rain in our area Thursday through Sunday with the best rain coverage (50-60%) Saturday and Sunday. As always, on the east side of tropical systems, we will have to watch for the potential for spin-up tornadoes and strong storms, but still too much uncertainty now to say with any confidence. Past Delta weakening and moving inland, next week looks quiet with just isolated showers in the mix and still running warmer than average in the 80s and 60s.