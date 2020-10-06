Man arrested on multiple counts of card theft, fraud; case bound over to Superior Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect for multiple charges of financial transaction card theft and fraud.
On September 28, a victim reported that his wallet was stolen the night before. The victim said approximately $1,700 worth of charges and attempted charges had been made to his bank account. The charges were at fast food restaurants, gas stations and ATM withdrawals.
After reviewing video surveillance, police found a tag number of a vehicle being operated using the victim’s card. An investigation led to the identification of Malik Holtzclaw, 22, who was driving a friend’s vehicle during the transactions.
Holtzclaw is currently incarcerated at the Muscogee County Jail on unrelated charges. The arrest warrants were issued for one count of financial transaction card theft, seven counts of financial transaction card fraud and one count of theft by deception.
A Recorder’s Court hearing was held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in which probable cause was found. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
