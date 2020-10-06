Multi-employer job fair to be held at Columbus Marriott on Front Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multi-employer job fair will be held in Columbus Tuesday, October 20.
Unemployment Eliminators will host the job fair from 9 a.m. to noon at the Columbus Marriott located at 800 Front Avenue.
The event is free to the public and job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with employers to help them take the next step in their careers. Attendees are encouraged to dress for success, bring several copies of their resume, network, and follow all guidelines for social distancing. Masks are recommended.
