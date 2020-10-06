New campaign launches in Opelika to lower crime and increase community engagement

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new campaign has launched in Opelika to help combat crime in the city.
The Together, Opelika campaign kicked off Tuesday. The goal of the campaign is to lower crime and bridge the gap between police and the community.
Over the next few months, the Opelika Police Department will implement new ways for the city to push out and receive information from community members. City officials say this platform is a step to bring a positive impact in the community.
“A lot of the things that we’ve done are some of these issues that are being talked about nationally--- recruiting, diversity, updating policies, looking at use of force issues, and things like that. We’ve done a lot of that already,” says Capt. Shane Healey with the Opelika Police Department.
We’ve got to listen more and talk less, and lets find out what folks are thinking and what their interests are. And we’re going to have a better community," says Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.
Healey says another primary goal of the campaign is to build community trust in the police department in a time when people are exposed to mostly negative interactions with law enforcement on the news and social media.
