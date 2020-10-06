Police investigating Oct. 2 shooting at The District at Phenix City Apartments

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened October 2 at The District at Phenix City apartments.
On October 2, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to a call in reference to a shooting in the area of The District at Phenix City Apartments, located at 2700 College Drive. Officers discovered three individuals with gunshot wounds. Those individuals were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and their injuries were listed as non-life threatening by staff medical personnel.
According to police, another male and female were on the scene. They were questioned in reference to the shooting, however, there are no pending charges for those individuals at this time.
The shooting incident is believed to have been initiated in reference to an ongoing investigation by another agency. That agency is consulting with the Phenix City Police Department in reference to the shooting investigation.
As the investigation continues, more details will be released.
