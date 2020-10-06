Sections of Columbus Riverwalk to close through spring 2021 for construction work

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sections of the Columbus Riverwalk is scheduled to close for construction.
The North Highlands Dam, south to 23rd Street will be closed October 5 through spring 2021 to replace aging electric infrastructure. Georgia Power construction crews will perform to work.
The closures will take place in two phases. In phase 1, the section that will close is adjacent to Georgia Power’s 1st Avenue substation north of the City Mills construction project.
This effort is an essential piece of Georgia Power’s commitment to ensuring reliable electric service to customers in the Columbus area.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.